Max and Stacy discuss the calls for ‘bold calls’ from Elon Musk for Tesla. And, is Tesla to GM and Ford as Apple once was to IBM and Dell? They also interview Tyson Slocum of Public Citizen about the latest in Trump administration energy policy.

