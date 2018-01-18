John Ing: Gold Set Up for Big Move in 2018 from King World News

As we continue early trading in what has been a wild start to the new year, today a legend in the business sent King World News a powerful piece warning that the price of gold is set to soar nearly $1,000.

Gold’s Price Set To Soar

By John Ing, Maison Placements

January 18 ( King World News ) – America itself has become the largest bubble in economic history. The progression of bubbles from equities, to corporate credit, classic cars, Da Vincis to bitcoin, have expanded in scope and risk becoming an insidious process. Today, almost every asset class is up thanks to our central banks, led by the Fed, printing enormous amounts of new money such that their combined balance sheets topped $20 trillion or one third of the world’s GDP, after purchasing their respective government debt in massive amounts. Now, a second massive injection of liquidity is to hit the markets with the largest tax overhaul in the United States expected to boost the economy and further extend the market’s winning bull run. Dow 50,000? Possible, since we believe the stock market no longer is a discounting mechanism but a manifestation of the world’s biggest bubble. Keynes would be proud.

Consumer confidence is at 17-year highs, unemployment at 4.1 percent, a 17-year low. Oil soared to 4-year highs. Surprisingly, the US stock market’s performance is overshadowed by bitcoin mania, surpassing the Dutch tulip bubble, dot.com bubble and even the tech bubble. Greed has pushed valuations even higher. Of concern is that while the ultra loose policies have finally boosted activity, the revival has awakened long-dormant inflationary pressures.

Debt, Debt and More Debt

After almost a decade of low interest rates, a borrowing binge pushed debt and asset prices to record levels. This voracious appetite for debt lies at the heart of this boom which will end in a bust.



