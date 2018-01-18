“Go Piss Off” – Brawl Breaks Out On CNBC Over Bitcoin from ZeroHedge

What started off as a (somewhat) polite argument over the fate (and price) of bitcoin between bitcoin advocate CNBC Fast Money staple Dan Nathan and crytposkeptic, Evercore ISI technician Rich Ross, devolved in just over a minute into a screaming fest in which Ross slammed Nathan – who had just called him “glib” – for being “wrong” and “bearish for two years” in which the “stock market’s gone up 100%” which is “not helping people make money.” To which, an unimpressed, flustered and visibly angry Nathan responded “we’ve got the chartist here, and he’s got his stick”, at which point he proceeded to explode: “you don’t know what I’ve done, you don’t know what my call is, so go piss off, seriously.”

Sadly, CNBC decided to edit the fun part in the official clip it published on its website. What it does show is Ross slamming crypto currencies because one squiggly line has crossed another squiggly line.

Let’s not even compare this to stocks for a second. What bothers me, we’re staring at the greatest bull market in the last 20 years, where you can double your money in like the best industrial companies — like a Boeing, which is sort of pillaring here for no good reason, up over 200% over the past two years and we’re talking about this stuff here that’s lost over 50% of its value in a month” Ross raged, seemingly unaware that even after the 50% loss, bitcoin was still up 1000% in 12 months.

However, in the end Ross had the last word: “a tough moment here on Fast Money” as seen on the clip below, which kept the edited punchline – and almost punches – all of which took place after the edited CNBC clip cut off, and when Nathan and Ross went at it.

We won’t transcribe the clip: just watch.

