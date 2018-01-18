Gerald Celente: War Games With North Korea – What Happens Next? Video – Crush the Street

Gerald Celente joins us to give us an explosive breakdown of the situation with North Korea, Trump and the mainstream media. We also share insights on the latest in Gold, Bitcoin and the global economy.

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

01:00 War games with North Korea – what happens next

04:30 Is there any reason to fear N.Korea

06:45 China holding US debt and the mass selloff of treasuries

12:10 Gold’s outlook for 2018

15:25 US equity markets and Iran

19:15 The bubble mentality in stocks and cryptocurrencies

22:00 Where to find out more from Gerald Celente



