Gerald Celente: War Games With North Korea – What Happens Next? (Video)
Gerald Celente joins us to give us an explosive breakdown of the situation with North Korea, Trump and the mainstream media. We also share insights on the latest in Gold, Bitcoin and the global economy.
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
01:00 War games with North Korea – what happens next
04:30 Is there any reason to fear N.Korea
06:45 China holding US debt and the mass selloff of treasuries
12:10 Gold’s outlook for 2018
15:25 US equity markets and Iran
19:15 The bubble mentality in stocks and cryptocurrencies
22:00 Where to find out more from Gerald Celente