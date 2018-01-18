Dr. Marc Faber & Chris Waltzek Ph.D (Podcast)
Summary
Globally renowned economist and editor of the GloomBoomDoom report, Dr. Marc Faber returns with his outlook on the financial markets for 2018.
Due to excessive expansion, of central bank balance sheets, global equities prices may be overextended as robust economic conditions are heavily dependent on inflated asset prices.
- Investors will shy away from the bubble markets to the precious metals, which will likely be next to outperform competing asset classes.
- Dr. Faber suggests that cryptos could continue to gain popularity after the current correction and increase another 20 fold to $10 trillion, rivaling the $7 trillion gold market.
- During the month long Bitcoin correction, Ethereum, arguably the silver to Bitcoin’s gold, advanced over 100%, offsetting much of the selling.
- Sector rotation is oftentimes viewed as a sign of bull market indication.
- The guest / host concur, investment portfolio diversification is key to navigating through record market volatility and impending bubble implosions.
- Dr. Faber finds cash the most neglected asset class; holding currency could yield the gun powder necessary to procure discounted investment assets, following imminent price plunges.
