CRYPTO CRASH: You Won’t Believe What Just Happened to Bitcoin by Greg Guenthner – Daily Reckoning

Bitcoin broke below $10,000 during a wild trading session yesterday, briefly sending the king of cryptos 50% below its December highs. That’s crash territory, folks…

But bitcoin speculators didn’t capitulate. A new buying frenzy helped bitcoin recover most of its losses by the late afternoon. As of early this morning, one bitcoin fetched almost $12,000.

“The gyrations took the digital token across a trading range of more than $2,600 over 18 hours, Bloomberg reports. “Its tumble to a low of $9,186 pushed a monthlong rout past 50 percent and raised the specter that last year’s 1,400 percent rally was giving way to what many considered an inevitable bursting of the bubble.”

Talk about a wild ride!

I sensed more crazy price action was to come in the crypto world as the price of bitcoin jumped toward $20,000 in December. That’s when I predicted that bitcoin would crash and lose at least half its value at some point in the next 12 months.

To be clear, I don’t think the crypto crash we’re witnessing right now is the beginning of the end of bitcoin. I don’t know if bitcoin is ultimately “worth” $1 or $1 million, or whether a faster and better cryptocurrency technology will replace it at some point in the future.

My bitcoin crash prediction had nothing to do with the hurdles bitcoin and blockchain technology might face or the fate of decentralized transactions.

I needed only two pieces of information to make my crash call: price action and sentiment. That’s it!

Everything we witnessed in the crypto world leading up to this month’s hard reset told us bitcoin mania had reached dangerous levels.

