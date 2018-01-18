The Clintons, The Red Cross & BOXES OF BILLIONS IN CASH Video – SGTReport

The ICRC claims the logos on the boxes are fake and they have nothing to do with the tens of millions of dollars seen in this video. Given the history of the American Red Cross victimizing the people of Haiti AND Texas, and given the Clinton Foundation’s activities in Haiti and Hillary’s role specifically in toppling Gaddafi in Libya, we wonder if there’s more to the story…

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!