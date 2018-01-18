CIA-Tied Jeff Bezos Donates $33 Million For Illegal Aliens For DACA Scholarships by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

Amazon CEO and CIA-contracted Jeff Bezos has donated millions of dollars to TheDream.US, a national scholarship fund for illegal immigrant students, who have been protected under Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro Sobarkah’s unconstitutional and unlawful Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy.

Bezos has given scholarship money to the tune of $33 million, according to The Washington Post.

According to the organization, this is the largest donation they have received in their history.

Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, issued a press release about the donation.

The $33 million will fund scholarships for 1,000 students who are in the united States illegally. That means, for those of you who still don’t understand the word “illegal,” that they are here in violation of the law.

That’s $33,000 per student. Who said crime doesn’t pay?

“My dad came to the U.S. when he was 16 as part of Operation Pedro Pan,” said Jeff Bezos. “He landed in this country alone and unable to speak English. With a lot of grit and determination – and the help of some remarkable organizations in Delaware – my dad became an outstanding citizen, and he continues to give back to the country that he feels blessed him in so many ways. MacKenzie and I are honored to be able to help today’s Dreamers by funding these scholarships.”

Bezos’ dad also came here legally, not like those he of whom he is seeking to give money.

Americans are all for the promotion of legal immigration. In fact, those who have come here legally also stand against the violation of the law by illegals who seek to subvert the system to their own advantage.

Bezos is not the only one funding these scholarships. Campus Reform adds:

According to CNBC, Bezos joined 100 other business leaders in sending a letter in support of DACA to congressional leaders, with Tim Cook of Apple, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai of Google, and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook also signing their names to letter. “We write to urge Congress to act immediately and pass a permanent bipartisan legislative solution to enable Dreamers who are currently living, working, and contributing to our communities to continue doing so,” the letter states. “The imminent termination of the DACA program is creating an impending crisis for workforces across the country.” TheDream.US offers two scholarships—one that provides up to $80,000 for a bachelor’s degree and another that awards between $14,500 and $29,000 for those who have already completed an associates degree program. The organization’s National Scholarship is offered to individuals with DACA or Temporary Protected Status (TPS) who have graduated high school or community college, while its Opportunity Scholarship is specifically for individuals who “live in targeted, locked-out states that do not offer in-state tuition to DREAMers.”

“Our students are highly motivated and determined to succeed in college and in life,” said Candy Marshall, president of TheDream.US. “We’re a three-and-a-half-year-old program, so we don’t yet have graduation rates. But our scholars are thriving academically. 94% return to their college after the first year; the national average is 72%. We expect a 75% graduation rate. This is extraordinary—extraordinary for any students; extraordinary for the colleges they attend; and extraordinary for students from low-income families in particular.”

“Everyone who believes in education and is a friend of the Dreamers would like to thank Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos for this magnificent gift,” she added. “It is a shot in the arm for Dreamer students at a time when some are questioning whether they should be in the United States at all. We would invite anyone who questions the value of Dreamers to please come meet some of our students. We started this program to benefit the Dreamers, their families, and the United States of America.”

It may be a “shot in the arm” for illegal alien students, but it is a slap in the face of immigrants who have come into the country legally, and it’s also facilitating the many crimes of these illegal aliens. Do actions like this put the Bezoses under the same law as I mentioned on Tuesday concerning mayors and city councils of sanctuary cities? It sure is pretty close, don’t you think?

Others who are a part of TheDream.US are also just as complicit in harboring and funding the higher education of illegal aliens. Just listen to their words.

Don Graham chairman of Graham Holdings Co., and co-founder of TheDream.US, said, “All of us would like to thank Jeff and MacKenzie. Many of the students who receive this aid wouldn’t be able to attend college at all without the Bezos’ generosity.

“I believe in college opportunity for everyone in the US. What’s special about the Dreamers is the extent of their motivation,” Graham added. “It enables many of them to overcome obstacles that seem impossible to the rest of us. It’s the privilege of those who are part of this program to help them over the obstacles. Jeff and MacKenzie will be the biggest helpers of all.”

“The surest path to the American dream and contributing to the US economy is through a college education,” said Henry R. Muñoz, III, principal of San Antonio-based Muñoz & Co, lifelong Latino activist and co-founder of TheDream.US. “Jeff and MacKenzie’s gift will make this path a reality for a thousand students and create hundreds of stronger and more prosperous communities across our country in the process.”

All of these people are conspiring to subvert the law. Is education important? Of course, and it depends on what is being taught, but the fact that these people make absolutely no mention of the fact that those they are educating and funding, and I’ll add harboring, are also violating the immigration laws of the US.

Yet, we see this constant dragging of the feet by the Justice Department to enforce the law.

Homeland Security has asked the DOJ about charging leaders of sanctuary cities with crimes. They should simply act. Jeff Sessions is not going to give a proper answer. The law is clear. DHS should immediately begin arresting the leaders in sanctuary cities who have conspired to undermine the law and harbor those doing the same.

They should also turn their attention to Bezos and the people at TheDream.US to deal with them in a similar manner, but they aren’t going to. That would actually require that people follow the law and justice be administered and we just aren’t going to see that because in today’s America, lawbreakers as considered victims and should be coddled, not punished.

Source Link – Freedom Outpost

Sharing is caring!