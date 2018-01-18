How To Capture a Wild Pig: The Allure of Free Stuff and New Tech by Joe Jarvis – The Daily Bell

The tale of how to catch a wild pig deserves more detail.

A smart farmer knew that if he went out with his dogs and nets and cattle prods to capture wild pigs that the pigs would run amok. It would take tremendous energy to round them up. They would violently resist. Some would get away. Some would fight back and possibly injure him or his dogs.

And when he finally got them in the pen, his troubles would only be starting. He would have to build the pen to withstand extreme pressure from within. The pigs would try to escape. They may refuse to eat. They would resist any kind of intervention he may attempt, from medical treatment to pen improvements.

So the smart farmer instead threw some food in one of his fields. Soon enough, wild pigs came to eat the food. But they quickly scurried away anytime they saw the farmer. This went on for a week until the pigs hardly even noticed the farmer across the field.

The next week when the pigs came to eat in the field, there were three posts with boards nailed across them horizontally. The pigs sniffed around on every side of the new structure but didn’t seem to find anything threatening about it. To be safe, they ate quickly and took off as soon as they caught a glimpse of the farmer.

By the end of the week, everything went back to normal, and the pigs hardly noticed when the farmer appeared.

The following week, another two posts and horizontal boards showed up. The pigs did their due diligence and sniffed around every side of the board and posts. But again, nothing seemed amiss. They quickly got used to the change.

The next week the posts and boards remained the same, and the food was left where it always was. The pigs ate the food and when they were done, they noticed another smell. It was peanut butter, but it was jammed inside cavernous pitted balls. This turned out to be great fun for the pigs to try to get the delicious peanut butter out. When the ball slipped and rolled away they squealed with delight and chased it down once more.

When the third fence went up, enclosing the food on three sides, the pigs barely noticed because they were so excited to play with the peanut butter toys.

