Bob Moriarty: Get Ready For A Cascading Default From The Crypto Crash from Energy and Gold

Bob Moriarty, founder of 321gold, has been adamant about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies being the biggest bubble we’ve ever seen. He has been incredibly accurate in our recent conversations, calling Bitcoin a bubble that had burst in our last conversation on December 22nd, even offering a prescient quote “the bubble has popped but most people don’t know it yet.” He hasn’t become any more optimistic on cryptos in the last few weeks, in fact he sees a much deeper decline coming and this time Bob offers somewhat surprising advice to investors given his usual bullishness on precious metals.

CEO Technician: We have seen a massacre in the cryptocurrency realm today. After reaching US$830 billion in total market capitalization on January 7th, cryptos are almost back down to US$500 billion today. What are your thoughts on what we’re seeing here Bob?

Bob Moriarty: The day before we did our interview on December 12th I did an interview which was posted to YouTube. There were about 136 comments on this YouTube interview and about 80 of those comments were about how stupid I was and how I’m just an old man who doesn’t understand technology.

People have confused blockchain, Bitcoin, and bubbles. Anything can go into a bubble, real estate has done it, gold has done it, tulip bulbs have done it. When John McAfee said that Bitcoin couldn’t go into a bubble he was going against thousands of years of human history. When I wrote the book Nobody Knows Anything 20% of the book is about Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds – every single rich investor that I know has read this book and if you do not understand crowd behavior you will never invest at a profit. Of course there are all kinds of other things to understand in markets such as technical analysis, fundamental analysis, etc. However, the main course in markets is understanding human behavior.

To say that Bitcoin can’t go into a bubble is completely irrational. Anything can go into a bubble. The bubble burst in December. Today Bitcoin made a new monthly low, a lower low after a lower high. It’s going to keep going down, this is going to go far lower than anybody anticipates.

Now make no mistake that Bitcoin can be a burst bubble and that doesn’t mean that blockchain isn’t one of the greatest advancements in human history. It’s also possible that once the dust settles a few of the more than 1400 coins out there may end up having some usefulness and some value, but first we must have a crash and a huge weeding out of the coins that have no value.

CEO Technician: Markets are very clever in finding ways to seduce in the largest number of market participants before crashing. I believe we saw this classic phenomenon with cryptocurrencies; you even said in our conversation on the 22nd that “the bubble has popped but most people don’t know it yet.” I believe the rally in cryptocurrency market capitalization from the December 21st low to the January 7th all-time high was driven primarily by retail investors in a herd mentality, so there was this huge flood of retail money into the sector after it had “crashed” on December 21st. However, the interesting aspect is that the largest crypto, Bitcoin, did not make a new high even as many other alt-coins made all-time highs almost on a daily basis during this time period. I wrote about this divergence today and I believe it is highly significant.

Sharing is caring!