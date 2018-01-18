7 Heal-Anything Medicinal Plants You Can Grow Indoors by: Patrick Shelley – Off the Grid News

There is absolutely nothing like having fresh medicinal plants that you can pick and use right on the spot, when you need them.

Plus, you can dry them, and then use a mortise and pestle to grind them and encapsulate your own medicinal plants. You know they were never sprayed with pesticides. And you know all about the nutrients that were fed to them.

You can grow them in decorative planters in the kitchen if you have the lighting for it.

Many people set up a multi-tiered rack that allows planter pots to be set at a forward-facing angle. This allows you to put the back of it against a wall, and the plants grow at a forward-facing angle.

Other people like to use wire hangers and hang the pots from a wall in rows or a pattern. If you’re going to do this, then test the strength of your wall.

If you have a sunroom or a sunroom-like area, these make great growing spaces, too.

Here are seven of the best medicinal plants you can grow indoors:

1. St John’s Wort. This plant will grow year-round with a grow light in the morning or evening to extend the growing hours of the day. If you find that it’s not flowering, then it may need longer hours of light.

It’s a great-looking plant with attractive yellow flowers and can really brighten up a home.

Benefits:

May be as effective as some prescription medication for treating depression 1 .

. Helps alleviate the symptoms of PMS and menopause 2 .

. May help with the symptoms of ADD (attention deficit disorder)2.

