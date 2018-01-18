2018 Trends to Watch
|DECEMBER 2017
2018 TRENDS THAT WILL SHAPE AND SHAKE THE WORLD
|Our Top Trends for 2018 are a road map into the future that will affect virtually every dimension of our lives.
1. CRYPTOMANIA CASH-IN
Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, are not a long-term trend but a fraudulent fad. That’s how establishment business-media pundits and high-profile banking officials relentlessly label …
2.DRIVERLESS CAR CLIFF, THE-ELECTRIC CAR FANTASY
While the auto industry and its high-tech partners continue to tout driverless and new-energy vehicles (NEVs) as a reality just a few years away, Trends Research Institute tracking shows the hype is …
3. MARKET SHOCK, MASS MURDER
The media and much of the world’s focus in 2017 was on escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea. And while there is great concern regarding America’s and South …
4. BLOCKCHAIN DEMOCRACY
As forecast in our “New Millennial Political Party” and “Come Together Brand” Top Trends for 2018, citizens across the globe disgusted with ingrained political systems in …
5. INTERACTIVE-U: THE INDIA MODEL
In his book Trends 2000, published over 20 years ago, Trends Research Institute founder Gerald Celente laid the foundation for a powerful trend line – Interactive-U, he called it …
6. FOLLOW THE YELLOW SILK ROAD
The Trends Research Institute has long forecast China’s emergence as a global economic power. The 20th century was America’s century. As trends are developing, the 21st century will be …
7. THE COME TOGETHER BRAND
The entire world has its eyes on the USA as it becomes the DSA – the Divided States of America.
8. THE NEW MILLENNIAL POLITICAL PARTY
It’s more than just millennial madness fueling the “Cryptomania Cash-In” craze. It’s more than distrust directed at the conventional monetary/fiat currency system that’s making …
9. ORGANIC GROWTH CITIES
“Organic Growth Cities,” a Top Trend for 2018, celebrates the rebirth of down and out towns struggling through hard economic times.
In nations around the world, during the Industrial Revolution, …
10. BRICK-AND-MORTAR BOUNCE
In 2018, while online shopping will grow bigger, smart brick and mortar retailers will grow stronger.
The dramatic decline of shopping malls is often blamed on the rise of online shopping. There …
