Will You Know What to Do When Stocks Fall? by Greg Guenthner – Daily Reckoning

Stocks finished in the red on Tuesday.

I know that’s hard to believe. But it’s true. After leaping above 26,000 for the first time ever, the Dow Jones Industrial Average coughed up more than 250 points to finish the trading day just barely in the red.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq followed suit. Both posted new all-time highs before lunch only to reverse and finish in the red by the closing bell. We were even treated to a little spike in volatility as the VIX popped a quick 15%.

But after watching the reaction to yesterday’s pullback in real time, I’m not so sure investors are prepared for an actual market pullback. As far as reversals go, this one has been tame so far. Heck, futures are higher early this morning, indicating that stocks will probably open in the green once again today. The averages have been so cooperative that even a small reversal like this one is causing some mild panic.

Of course, over the past several months, the big gripe about the markets has been the lack of dips for investors to buy. After all, how is a trader supposed to “BTFD” when there are no dips to be found? Stocks have marched higher virtually uninterrupted. Anyone patiently waiting for a real pullback has remained stuck on the sidelines.

But now that we’re witnessing what could be the beginning of an actual pullback, we see many investors are cowering in the corner. The market has trained them to only think about potential gains and completely ignore risk.

Sure, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of a major market rally. The financial media is cramming our feed with bullish stories every second of the day. But that doesn’t change the fact that the major averages will eventually correct. Of course, this also means traders will end up holding more than a few losing positions.

Unfortunately, a sinking market doesn’t care about your favorite investments. Major market pullbacks don’t discriminate. The good stocks move lower with the bad. And losing money on what you thought was a sure thing can be traumatic. You’ll find yourself wondering why it all went wrong.

