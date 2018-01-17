Twitter Bans Political Dissidents for Foreign Governments, “We Do That a Lot for China” Video – Veritas Visuals

TDC Note – The Twitter hits just keep coming.

Another Project Veritas undercover investigation has revealed a former Twitter software engineer admitting that Twitter acts under the whims and pressures of foreign governments–notably China–by silencing and banning users at their request.



Video Source

