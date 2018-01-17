Tuesday Was A Wild, Wild West Trading Day, But Look At This Insanity… from King World News

As we move through the third week of trading in 2018, today was a wild, wild west trading day, but look at this insanity…

By Bill Fleckenstein President Of Fleckenstein Capital

January 16 ( King World News ) – The equity market blasted off as soon as the casino — I mean stock exchanges — opened for business. It took all of half an hour to see the market gain 0.75%, with the Dow leading the charge higher — that despite the fact that Dow component GE is still suffering the ill effects of the Jack Welch era, where they made the number about 875 times in a row within a penny, mostly thanks to flexible accounting in the financial products arena.

Introducing the “Make-Up” Rally

In any case, there was no news to account for the wilding, other than the fact that U.S. markets weren’t open yesterday and perhaps they felt they had some catching up to do. In other words, given the way the mania is right now, the market would have “obviously” been higher if it had been open so today it had to go up even more. At any rate, that’s my tongue-in-cheek attempt to make sense of the senselessness.

Those early gains didn’t last too long, as they slowly bled away and turned into about a 0.5% decline, if only briefly, before a rally then trimmed the losses to about half that, as it looked like the market might get back to positive territory. However, that was a bridge too far and the indices closed with the modest losses you see in the box scores.

Away from stocks, green paper was a bit weaker after having also been so yesterday. Fixed income saw a slight bounce, oil lost 1%, and the metals were weaker, with gold down $1 to a 0.75% loss in silver. The miners put in a solid performance after staging a pretty respectable breakout last Friday…

