Tom Fitton: Hillary Clinton Was Hiding EVERYTHING on Her Private Email Server Video – Judicial Watch

There are still thousands of emails left under lock and key by the State Department. Unfortunately, the current administration has been stonewalling Judicial Watch over the records…until this week. Under a court order, the state department must speed up the release of the rest of the Clinton state dept. Emails.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

We may find more evidence of classified materials and pay-for-play bribes implicating Hillary Clinton and her staff in email misconduct. But will the DOJ finally conduct a serious investigation?



Video Source

Sharing is caring!