Does This Toga Make Me Look Fat? Clothing on Ancient Coins By Mike Markowitz – CoinWeek

And if any man will sue thee at law and take away thy coat [Greek: chiton; Latin: tunica], let him have thy cloak [Greek: himation; Latin: pallium] also.

—Matthew, 5:40[1]

LIVING IN A WORLD OF CHEAP, machine-made textiles, it is easy for us to forget that every bit of thread–every scrap of cloth–in the ancient world was spun and sewn by hand. Clothing therefore was scarce and costly for most Greeks and Romans. What we wear today is typically sewn and buttoned or zipped. Most ancient garments, in contrast, were simply draped, wrapped, and pinned. Wool and linen were the main fabrics; cotton was an exotic import from India and silk was an expensive luxury brought all the way from China[2].

Clothes carried a range of social and cultural meanings that are expressed by the garments we see on ancient coins. Coin auction catalogues and reference books describe these garments with a Greek and Latin vocabulary that can be baffling for beginners. Only a handful of actual garments survive from classical antiquity (mostly from Roman Egypt), so to understand ancient dress we rely on evidence from art history and literature. Coins cannot tell us the colors or patterns of ancient textiles; for that we rely on wall paintings, mosaics and ceramics.

But the best ancient coin engravers did have a good eye for drapery.

Chiton

The chiton (or kiton) was a loose, usually sleeveless ankle-length garment stitched from two rectangles of linen (front and back). It was belted at the waist (for men) or below the breasts (for women). A silver stater of Aspendus(c. 420-370 BCE) in Anatolia shows a slinger wearing an elegantly pleated short chiton that has the look of sheer Egyptian linen[3]. On the reverse of a silver 12 litrae piece of Syracuse (c. 212-214 BCE), Artemis, the Greek goddess of hunting, draws her bow wearing a long chiton and high tasseled boots[4].

Peplos

The peplos (or peplum) was a typically female garment, often worn over a chiton.

