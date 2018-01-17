VERY STABLE GENIUS Video – Stefan Molyneux

After decrying any questioning of Hillary Clinton’s health during the 2016 Presidential election, the mainstream media has gone “all in” on questioning President Donald Trump’s mental health and fitness for serving as President of the United States. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the unspoken incentives which have lead to the non-arguments from mental illness directed at President Trump and what can be expected in the future from those afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

