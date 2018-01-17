The People Are Going To Be Shocked, 30%-50% Fall In Net Worth Dead Ahead (Video)
Huge sell off in Bitcoin, are the central bankers making their move to make bitcoin look volatile, at the same time gold sales skyrocket. Social security is in big trouble, worse than we thought. Fed says there is modest growth and no real wage growth happening.China downgrades the US. The people in Venezuela are hungry, they are rioting looking for food. Hamilton says the people could see a 30%-50% drop in their wealth when the entire system implodes.
