Parabolic Dow Rises 1000 Points In 12 Days | McAlvany Weekly Commentary Video

This week we discuss the parabolic Dow rise of 1000 points inn 12 days. Euphoric stock buyers See no downside risk. Jim Grant states that “Gold To Outperform Bitcoin In 2018”. And finally we conclude with commodities being the cheapest in 60 years compared to stocks.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!