The Night Bitconnect Died Video – Junius Maltby

I recorded this the NIGHT BITCONNECT DIED. Oh how I relish this moment, celebrate this timeline, and applaud the destruction, crash, collapse and crisis that is the disastrous Ponzi scheme known as Bitconnect! Please see the 2 hour live episode of our exploration on this story further!! Link here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lrRA…

BREAKING NEWS. Junius Maltby Was Right. I called the BCC collapse, predicted its failure, identified that it was indeed a scam, a scheme a ponzi pyramid. I urged you to run from it. Many mocked and attacked my channel for the criticism of Bitconnect. Well – today marks a day of vindication and validation. Bitconnect has been destroyed. It is dead and done.



