LAST CALL: Our 3-City West Coast Tour Is This Weekend by Adam Taggart – Peak Prosperity

Still time to register for SF or Portland (Seattle is full)

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Chris and I are getting ready to hit the road later this week for our 3-city swing through San Francisco CA, Portland OR, and Seattle WA.

We’ll be gathering with folks for a 6-hour Summit in each city: SF on Friday, Portland on Saturday, and Seattle on Sunday.

For those who have already signed up, we’re excited to see you. We have a tremendous amount of information to share with you, especially since 2018 is increasingly looking like a year of major trend reversals.

A few examples:

The cryptocurrencies have lost half of their value since the start of the year.

The price of oil has broken out of its multi-year trading band to the upside.

Gold and silver appear poised to soon follow suit.

The S&P and other major indices are in major melt-up mode, demonstrating the classic blow-off top that precedes a bubble burst.

And all of this is tame compared to the tectonic shifts happening in the geo-political arena…

And for those living out west who haven’t signed up yet, there’s still time (though not much) to do so.

The Seattle Summit has long been sold out. Portland has just a seat or two left. San Francisco could perhaps take up to five more folks.

The Summit Concept

As alluded to above, more than ever in recent years, understanding where events are headed next is critical to preserving your wealth and well-being.

Being keenly aware of this, Chris and I have been working for months on solving the question: How can we better arm people with the insights and answers they need to take informed action in their lives?

We’ve combed through reams of reader feedback, listening to what folks are hungriest for. And we eventually noticed an important theme that kept recurring. So many of you have said to us: I just wish I could sit down with you guys and pick your brains for an entire day about all this…

And that’s why we designed the new Peak Prosperity Summit experience.

It’s an intimate 6-hour discussion, primarily focusing on our forecasts for the Economy and the financial markets, with special emphasis on the biggest threats that could trigger a correction, as well as the key indicators Chris and I are watching most closely. Detailed updates on the Energy & Environment sides of the story are also provided.

But it’s not a 1-way presentation. The Summit is intentionally formatted to be a fluid conversation, where participants can guide the discussion in whatever direction they care about most. Every Summit is unique in that the material is customized in real-time to the specific personal needs of the audience members.

In fact, asking us about your personal situation is not only allowed, but encouraged. This is your chance to get your most burning questions answered — don’t waste it!

Our West Coast Summit Swing — January 19-21, 2018

Over 250 of you answered our recent survey in which we asked 1) How interested are you in attending a Summit?, and 2) What cities would you like us to offer the next Summit in?

Over two-thirds of respondents expressed High/Very High interest in participating.

And as for cities, while there’s clear demand in more than a dozen major US metropolitan areas, the west coast cities of San Francisco, Portland and Seattle scored highest. So at the end of last year, Chris and I committed to traveling to each of these cities in January 2018.

If you live in the Pacific Northwest, come spend a highly-engaging day with us by registering for the Summit in your city by clicking the respective button below:

Friday, January 19, 2018 — 10am-4pm PST (max 5 seats left)

Saturday, January 20, 2018 — 10am-4pm PST (only 2 seats left)

Sunday, January 21, 2018 — 10am-4pm PST (SOLD OUT)

Feedback From Recent Summits

We ran our first pilot Summit in October in New Orleans and the results were very good. Here’s an example of the feedback we received from participants:

I was fortunate to be one of the participants at the first Summit held in New Orleans this past month. All I can say is that meeting and listening to Chris and Adam present in real time was a real treat. I would recommend it to all of our “tribe”. I was pleasantly surprised at how engaging both Adam and Chris were to all of us participants . Not only was it a great opportunity meeting face to face with the Peak Prosperity Leaders, but also meeting “like minded” folks from all over and hearing their stories and interests…

We then held an Online Summit in December, for folks living too far from the US West Coast to participate in January’s events. Here are some of the comments we received from those online participants:

I am really pleased I attended the on-line summit. Chris and Adam provided the most comprehensive, up to date summary I have ever seen of the current Financial situation, the interrelated Energy situation and their Geo-political consequences which are likely to affect all of us in the next few months and years. For me, it was time and money very well spent.

Well done guys! Way worth it. I was impressed with the content selection. I read most all your stuff (and much much more), yet you still were able to pull out some great unique slides. I always learn something listening to you guys. Here’s to content junkies! THANKS AGAIN! LOVE THE WORK!!!

So if you live in travel distance to San Francisco or Portland and have been considering coming to one of these Summits, now is the time to pull the trigger and register.

We’re really looking forward to spending time with those who can make it!

cheers,

~ Adam & Chris

Sharing is caring!