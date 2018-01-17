“Why I’m Suing UC Berkeley and Antifa…” Video – Stefan Molynuex

TDC Note – We need a lot more of this type of uprising.

#####

A victim of leftist violence and her legal representative join Stefan Molyneux to discuss their extensive lawsuit against UC Berkeley, UCPD, Berkeley PD, and members of BAMN/Antifa related to last years Anti-Milo Yiannopoulos Riot.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!