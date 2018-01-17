“Why I’m Suing UC Berkeley and Antifa…” (Video)
“Why I’m Suing UC Berkeley and Antifa…” Video – Stefan Molynuex
TDC Note – We need a lot more of this type of uprising.
#####
A victim of leftist violence and her legal representative join Stefan Molyneux to discuss their extensive lawsuit against UC Berkeley, UCPD, Berkeley PD, and members of BAMN/Antifa related to last years Anti-Milo Yiannopoulos Riot.
