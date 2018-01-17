Homeland Security Preparing To Arrest & Charge Sanctuary City Leaders by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

On Tuesday, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen confirmed that DHS had spoken to the Department of Justice to see if they would be able to level criminal charges against representatives of sanctuary cities who failed to cooperate with the deportation of illegal immigrants in their cities.

In answering questions, Nielsen mentioned that she did not recall President Trump using the term “shithole countries” to refer to immigrants from Haiti and Africa. However, she did tell Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), “I don’t remember the specific words [Trump used]. What I was struck with, frankly as I’m sure you were as well, was the general profanity that was used in the room by almost everyone.”

“The Department of Justice is reviewing what avenues may be available,” Ms. Nielsen told Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Harris’ questions came as a result of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan statements on Fox News that the Department of Justice was asked to “look into criminal charges for elected officials with sanctuary policies as they are harboring illegal aliens.”

Specifically, he was responding to a “law” that was passed by California on January 1 that sought to protect sanctuary cities that harbor immigration law violators.

The request that was given to the DOJ by Homeland Security was not dodged either.

“The context of this is, of course, not only putting my ICE officers at risk but also finding an efficient and effective way to enforce our immigration laws,” Nielsen told Harris.

“If these sanctuary cities are going to harbor and conceal criminal illegal aliens from ICE, which is in direct violation of Title 8 of the U.S. Code, federal arrest warrants should be issued for their elected officials,” Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson told the House Subcommittee on Illegal Immigration previously. “Our citizens would be safer if we never stopped enforcing immigration law and if we never formed or turned a blind eye toward sanctuary cities.”

Frankly, the questions should not have even been asked of the DOJ if Homeland Security was doing its job. The law is clear.

The mayors of these cities, the city councils and anyone not working to enforce immigration law in those cities are violating this law by harboring illegal aliens. Make the arrests, charge them according to the law above and then toss it to the DOJ. Stop asking, and start doing. Bring some justice for once in our country!

