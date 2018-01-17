Healthy As a Horse Video – Mark Dice

TDC Note – “Yes we checked for that – found nothing” was said over and over and over and over. I’m sure the Doctor was sick of answering the same question asked in fourteen different ways. It’s pretty funny to hear the MSM try to find anything – anything at all – and come up emptier than their ratings!!! hahaha

The President’s medical exam has been released, and he is healthy as a horse, both physically and psychologically.



Video Source

