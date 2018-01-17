Why The GOP’s Anti-Immigration Folly Is Economically Stupid by David Stockman – Contra Corner

TDC Note – We like Mr. Stockman, a lot, however, illegal immigrants need to be deported – they called illegal immigrants because they are breaking the law.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

####

In Part 1 we documented that the social insurance Ponzi is going into an accelerating collapse in part because the working age population is flat-lining. Compared to growth of 20 million prime age workers (25-64 years) per decade, as occurred between 1975 and 2005, there will be only 5 million new prime age workers per decade over 2015-2035—-all of whom will be accounted for by immigrants.

Worse still, that radical deceleration is occurring at the very time that the Baby Boom is launching its sprint toward doubling the number of persons 65 and older from 50 million (2017) to over 100 million (2060). So during the next 40 years, the US economy desperately needs more potential workers, but the plummeting fertility rates of the last few decades are already baked into the demographic cake.

To wit, it’s too late for America to get the future workers its needs from the hospital maternity wards; the only place to find enough new workers to prevent fiscal catastrophe is at the border crossings. We need already made babies—that is, immigrant labor— and a giant guest worker program to accommodate them.

Unfortunately, the once and former party of fiscal austerity and free market economics has gone off the deep-end of statism and cultural chauvinism on the matter of immigration. As a result, the workingman’s party built in modern times on President William McKinley’s “full lunch pail” economics and the vast ranks of immigrant labor in America’s Midwestern industrial belt has gone restrictionist, nativist, xenophobic and blindly intolerant.

The worst of it is the harsh law and order demagoguery ala the Donald’s campaign launch imagery of June 2015:

……They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people”

Needless to say, there’s not a shred of truth to the immigrant crime meme beyond cherry-picked anecdotes about horrendous murders and assaults by illegals, which prove exactly nothing. Even the endlessly trumpeted San Francisco murder of Kate Steinle during July 2015, as tragic and insensible as it was, turns out to be a striking case of pure misdirection.

As established by the trial, the gun did not belong to the accused illegal immigrant (Garcia Zarate) and it turns out he didn’t fire it on purpose. Zarate actually found what was a semi-automatic gun under a chair on Pier 14, which had been stolen from the Federal BLM, wrapped in a T-shirt and abandoned on the pier.

The gun accidentally fired when Zarate picked it up, causing the bullet to travel about 15 feet where it struck the pavement , left an impact mark and was flattened—–only to ricochet 100 feet or more, where it freakishly struck Steinle in the back while she was walking along the pier with her father.

As the defense attorney argued, even an expert marksman would have difficulty pulling off such a “skip shot.”

The point, however, is not whether Zarate should have been convicted of manslaughter or some lesser crime given the circumstances (probably should have been), but the fact that the freakish sequence of events established in the trial had nothing to do with his status as an illegal alien.

That is, even a native-born derelict, or a careless juvenile or even an unsuspecting upright citizen could have triggered this one-in-ten-million event. Steinle’s death was the result of what amounted to lightening striking randomly, not a porous border with Mexico.

Stated differently, there is a small fraction of every sub-population which consists of thugs, criminals and misanthropes. What is is relevant in the present instance, however, is the statistical incidenceof these anti-social behaviors, not sensationalized anecdotes.

And on that score, it is also crucial to start with a fact long known to students of crime, if not demagogic politicians. Namely, violent crimes and property theft are overwhelmingly attributable to young men.

So when you standardize the crime statistics for the native-born versus immigrant population for that crucial variable (men age 18-39), the data is crystal clear. Native-born young men commit crimes at 2-3 times higher rates than do immigrants, as measured by incarceration rates. And that gap has not diminished during the last three decades—even as incarceration rates for both groups having risen moderately, mainly owing to the War on Drugs.

In point of fact, the only time that illegals and immigrants are statistically involved in a high incidence of “crime” is when they are engaged in the violent, law-of-the-jungle business of selling and distributing illegal drugs.

Sharing is caring!