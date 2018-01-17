Gerald Celente–Country Going Down? Video – Financial Survival Network

Gerald believes that the US has a major problem. The middle class is continuing its descent into oblivion. The big corporations don’t care and are accelerating the trend through their unabashed greed. Gerald doesn’t see an upside due in large part to the dumbing down of America. Until people are no longer willing to tolerate the situation, it will continue unabated.

Video Source

