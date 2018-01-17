“FLUPOCALYPSE” mass hysteria is just another propaganda push for mindless vaccination compliance by: Mike Adams – Natural News

So predictable. The mainstream propaganda media — all now functioning as prostitutes for the pseudoscience vaccine industry — are claiming a “flupocalypse” is devastating America. The solution? You’re all supposed to get injected with the mercury-laced flu shot, of course, in order to “do your part” to halt the complete destruction of human civilization now being implied by the media propagandists. (These are all the same media outlets that also claim global warming is causing all the freezing cold weather across America, so their grip on scientific reality is obviously lacking.)

“California hospitals face a ‘war zone’ of flu patients,” screams a panicked Los Angeles Times headline. True to the war zone hysteria, the imagery of “triage tents” is invoked to try to mirror scenes from actual battlegrounds. From the LA Times article:

Hospitals across the state are sending away ambulances, flying in nurses from out of state and not letting children visit their loved ones for fear they’ll spread the flu. Others are canceling surgeries and erecting tents in their parking lots so they can triage the hordes of flu patients.

Filled with words like “crisis” and “fear” and “war zone” and “trenches,” the article is a masterpiece of flu vaccine propaganda, relentlessly equating the common flu with scenes from D-Day or the trenches of World War I. This mindless hysteria is predictably interwoven with pseudoscience medical advice that pushes the very same useless flu shot vaccines that contributed to the crisis in the first place. Via the LA Times:

Doctors say that people who haven’t yet gotten the flu shot should still get it. It takes about two weeks to take effect.

The CDC even cancelled its planned nuclear attack survival lecture to shift its focus to the flu outbreak, claiming the flupocalypse was more important than surviving a nuclear attack. (Which gives you a fascinating look into the CDC’s propaganda priorities, doesn’t it?)

Hurry and get your flu shot, even though flu shots rarely work

From there, the LA Times invokes the exact same unproven quack science propaganda pushed by every vaccine cultist in America: The claim that even when flu shots don’t work, they can “reduce the severity” of the flu. Huh? Here’s how the LA Times dutifully parrots the same quackery and propaganda:

National health officials predict the shot may only be 30% effective this year, though the vaccine can reduce the severity and length of the illness for those who get sick.

Even the “30% effective” claim, by the way, is complete quackery. There’s actually no clinical trial to back that up. The statistic is literally fabricated by the vaccine industry, pushed out as “fact” and then obediently repeated by every media outlet without a single fact to back it up.

The fake news media never tells the public how they can easily avoid the flu without resorting to dangerous vaccines

Citing no study whatsoever — because no such studies exist — the LA Times spreads flu vaccine propaganda and quackery that out-paces the spread of influenza itself. In truth, the three best things you can do to prevent the flu are:

Vitamin D

Zinc

Vitamin C

And yes, these assertions are supported by literally thousands of published, peer-reviewed scientific studies. You can find them all at Science.NaturalNews.com which now carries over 12 million NIH (PubMed) abstracts, and we’re also publishing several science stories each day at Science.news (watch for more reporting there on immune-boosting, evidence-backed supplements). As just one example of science-supported evidence for these supplements protecting people from influenza, read this piece entitled High-dose zinc supplements found to speed recovery from colds and flu by 300%, which cites a study conducted at the University of Helsinki and published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases.

But nutrition, predictably, is mentioned nowhere in the LA Times story or other media propaganda pieces. That’s because their sole purpose is to promote the “flupocalypse” mass hysteria and tie it to a nationwide flu vaccine push that demands mindless, fact-less obedience to medical quackery. Why doesn’t the LA Times teach its readers how to prevent the flu with nutrition and natural substances? Because that obviously doesn’t promote the profits of the corrupt vaccine industry, which dictates nearly all infectious disease coverage published by the dishonest media.

Flu shots contain mercury, a brain-damaging, abortion-promoting toxic heavy metal

The story also utterly fails to mention that flu shots contain mercury, a brain-damaging heavy metal that’s intentionally used as a vaccine preservative called Thimerosal. This toxic mercury is what’s responsible for the increase in spontaneous abortions in pregnant women who receive the shot, as was shockingly demonstrated by a CDC-funded study published last year. Notably, the LA Times article makes no mention whatsoever of the dangers of flu shots given to pregnant women.

That’s no oversight. The vaccine industry propagandists deliberately withhold such information from the public, even knowing that unborn babies will be killed by those vaccines due to mercury toxicity. The LA Times also withholds this information from the public, actually contributing to the vaccine-induced abortions in women across California. (Then again, life-hating leftists love to abort babies by any means, so this is fully aligned with their overall mission in the first place.)

One flu shot vaccine insert sheet (see photos, below) actually admits:

There are, however, no adequate and well controlled studies in pregnant women. Because animal reproduction studies are not always predictive of human response, FLULAVAL should be given to a pregnant woman only if clearly needed.

As my own ICP-MS (mass spec) laboratory tests confirmed years ago, flu shots contain 25,000 higher concentration of mercury than what the EPA allows in the public water supply. The LA Times seems to be utterly unaware of this scientific reality.

Vaccines, by the way, also contain brain-damaging formaldehyde and MSG, not just mercury. This fact is openly admitted by the CDC, yet completely ignored by the propaganda media.

Flu shots scientifically proven to WEAKEN immunity in subsequent years

A medical study conducted at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that women who received flu vaccines had a weakened immune system response in subsequent years.

Lisa Christian, PhD, the lead researcher on the study, concluded, “Growing evidence shows that those who received a flu shot in the prior year have lower antibody responses in the current year.”

The study proves yet again that the official narrative of the flu shot industry — and its complicit corporate-run media — is false and deliberately deceptive. Far from offering bulletproof protection, flu shots actually make people more vulnerable to influenza infections, which of course contributes to more people catching the flu and then falsely thinking they need more flu shots for “more protection.”

Yet it is the flu shots themselves that are leading to an increase in influenza infections. The flu vaccine, in other words, perpetuates the myth that flu vaccines are needed by ensuring influenza spreads more rapidly than would otherwise occur. In effect, flu vaccines spread the very infections that generate more demand for flu vaccines. The structure is a “perfect” self-perpetuating medical hoax rooted in fake science and relentless media propaganda.

“No decrease in influenza” after being injected with a flu shot

Even more shockingly, the “flupocalypse” propagandists never mention the scientific facts surrounding flu vaccines, which is that they are almost never subjected to clinical trialsor other rigorous scientific methods to determine whether they work.

Case in point? This insert sheet from the Flulaval flu vaccine, which openly admits, “…there have been no controlled trials adequately demonstrating a decrease in influenza disease after vaccination with FLULAVAL.”

The flu vaccine insert sheet also admits “safety and effectiveness not established”

If you keep reading the FLULAVAL insert, it says in black and white text, “Safety and effectiveness of FLULAVAL in pediatric patients have not been established.”

The same insert also says, “FLULAVAL has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential, or for impairment of fertility.”

Keep in mind, too, that a study published in Human & Environmental Toxicology found that mercury-laced flu vaccines caused a 4,250 percent increase in fetal deaths during the 2009 flu season.

Vaccine propagandist media never mentions the devastating side effects of flu shots

In every “flupocalypse” story being published by the propaganda media today, there’s never any mention of flu shot side effects. Yet according to the flu shot insert sheets themselves, those side effects include:

• Eye pain and chest pain

• Arthritis

• Dizziness, tremors and losing consciousness (syncope)

• Convulsions and seizures

• Gullain-Barre Syndrome

• Cranial nerve paralysis or limb paralysis

• Swelling of the brain

• Partial facial paralysis

Conclusion: The “flupocalypse” is caused by flu vaccines and the lack of nutritional knowledge among the public

If there really is a “flupocalypse” across America, it’s not because people didn’t get enough flu shots. It’s actually because flu shots promote weakened immunity, resulting in increased vulnerability to influenza infections in subsequent years.

Think about it: Why is the flu now spreading so aggressively across California, which is the only state in America that mandates vaccine compliance by law? (SB 277)

It’s the flu shot itself, you see, that creates influenza vulnerability. To top it off, the propaganda media deliberately withholds reporting on the flu-busting properties of vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc and anti-influenza herbal remedies. This is all by design, as their goal is to keep their readers ignorant and sick, while pushing toxic vaccine pseudoscience and medical quackery disguised as “facts.”

It’s not just the LA Times, of course: The exact same quack science propaganda push is aggressively pursued by USA Today, the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN. The mission of all these fake news outlets is the same: Keep their audience uninformed, ignorant and diseased in order to appease their Big Pharma advertisers that profit from the ongoing treatment of illness.

None of this happens by coincidence. It’s all a strategy for maximizing pharma profits while demanding absolute obedience to a quack science “vaccine cartel” regime that rejects all real science or evidence that contradicts its pseudoscientific dogma.

Stay informed by reading Medicine.news, which is about to be revamped to carry significantly more science-based medicine articles describing the therapeutic properties of natural substances. And if you really want to avoid the flu, don’t let the toxic pharma industrial complex inject you with heavy metals and viral fragments. Simply boost your natural immunity using the nutrition, healing foods and lifestyle habits that your body was designed to leverage for your protection.

