Everything Is Being Put Into Position For The Next Big Event (Video)
Everything Is Being Put Into Position For The Next Big Event Video – X22 Report
The cabal is pushing their agenda with distractions on the corporate media, by pushing agendas in Syria and NK. Afghanistan President says without the US the puppet government would fall. The US and 18 other countries held a meeting in Vancouver to discuss North Korea, Russia and China were not invited. The US sends a DOS plane to monitor NK or to jam their systems. The corporate media is pushing the story about NK being the hackers behind the crypto currency ransomware. The cabal is pushing Turkey into a war, which they hope will bring in NATO and then China and Russia.
Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!