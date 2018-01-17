Everything Is Being Put Into Position For The Next Big Event (Video)

The cabal is pushing their agenda with distractions on the corporate media, by pushing agendas in Syria and NK. Afghanistan President says without the US the puppet government would fall. The US and 18 other countries held a meeting in Vancouver to discuss North Korea, Russia and China were not invited. The US sends a DOS plane to monitor NK or to jam their systems. The corporate media is pushing the story about NK being the hackers behind the crypto currency ransomware. The cabal is pushing Turkey into a war, which they hope will bring in NATO and then China and Russia.

X22 Report

Dave’s Bio: I am 49 years old and I have children. I lived in NY and I was there for 911 and the North East blackout. I lost my job in 2008 and was laid off. Since 2008 I have been prepping. My wife, kids and I try to eat organic and we try to avoid all chemicals in foods. We make our own bread, food and pizza from scratch. I have a technology background and have worked for large financial institutions. My main job was securing the systems from viruses and hackers and maintaining the trading systems so the money flowed from system to system. I have tried talking to friends and relatives about what was going on but every time I talked about the government, FED and the economic collapse they looked at me like I was crazy. I decided to start a website and broadcast to the world what was going on. I didn’t really think that anyone would really listen to what I was saying when I started it was just a way to get the word out and get it off my chest.

I realized as the cost of everything continually increases it is getting harder and harder to live the life of my parents and grandparents. I realized if we all don’t do something our children will not have the opportunities and freedoms the way the founding fathers envisioned.