Dr Paul Craig Roberts Discusses Russia-Gate Podcast – KVMR

Dr. Roberts discusses the evidence—or the lack of it—for the accusations that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign to throw the election to Trump. Who benefits from these allegations? He points out the dangerous path toward war US foreign policy is taking as it demonizes a nuclear armed Russia that believes the US is planning a first strike.

MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>

