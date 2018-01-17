Dr. Dave Janda: Reset Rule of Law – Arrest & Prosecutions Coming for Elite by Greg Hunter – USA Watchdog

Dr. Dave Janda is a radio host and a patriot who is a Washington outsider with insider contacts. Janda says a new Inspector General’s report will be the beginning of the reset of the rule of law. Janda explains, “Comey, Lynch and Clinton are now in the crosshairs, and I believe that’s accurate. Many people believe that the Inspector General’s report was not going to happen and was not going to be turned in. 1.2 million pages were delivered to Congress. . . . The reason why this report is important is, I believe, it will reset the rule of law in this country. The rule of law in this country has been abandoned. It has been massacred by the globalists. That was not by accident–it was by intent. The rule of law was used to persecute people that were freedom fighters and against the globalist system . . . they were shoved to the side, and the globalists, such as the Clintons, the Bushes or the Obamas, or their puppets like Soros, and all these other puppets of the globalists, could act out the globalist game plan. What this Inspector General’s report, I believe and many people believe, will lead to is a significant escalation of what the rule of law should be.”

Janda goes on to say, “The Inspector General’s report is going to unearth collusion in the Justice Department and the FBI about the possible re-engineering of the election results in 2016. It will show the illegal surveillance, not just of Trump, but of millions of Americans whose 4th amendment rights were violated. It’s going to reopen the Clinton Foundation and their pay-to-play program. Uranium is just a part of that and, remember, 20% of the uranium production in the United States was delivered to Russia. . . . The Inspector General’s report will also open Hillary’s emails.”

