Cryptoized Gold Will Expose Fraudulent COMEX, LBMA and GLD by Rory – The Daily Coin

Honest commerce is a good platform from which to have good international relations, Foisting empty dollars on countries around the world whom you trade with, that are created out of thin air, is not conducive to peaceable international relations. Which is the world is in the mess it’s in today. Rob Kirby ~The Daily Coin

Let’s get the year started properly with a visit from Rob Kirby, Kirby Analytics, and take a long look at the global house of cards built upon the “exorbitant privilege” of the world reserve currency Federal Reserve Note, U.S. dollar. Does the Federal Reserve Note, U.S. dollar still hold the reigns of control as the global trade currency or has that privilege been abused to the point of the U.S. dollar becoming irrelevant on the global stage?

This has been going on since Nixon closed the gold window. When you act irresponsibly with the stewardship of the worlds reserve currency, it should come as no surprise to anybody, who’s thinking clearly, that you get relieved of your duties. It’s no more surprising than who’s insubordinate in their job they get relieved of their duties. Rob Kirby ~The Daily Coin

The world has been moving away from using the Federal Reserve Note, U.S. dollar, to settle global trade, for the past several years. China has been particularly aggressive in creating direct currency swaps with approximately 25+ nations around the world. This is for the specific purpose of sidestepping the use of the world reserve currency system.

Now what we see is close to a decades work coming together to separate the world from the use of the U.S. dollar. The Chinese originally spoke with the IMF in 2009, just after it became clear the Federal Reserve and Wall Street banks, in conjunction with City of London banking giants, had pulled off the greatest heist in the history of the world. China, along with Russia, were officially done with the debt instrument known as the Federal Reserve Note. By 2010 both nations were building parallel financial systems to begin the monumental task of developing a banking, economic and financial system completely outside the U.S./U.K. centric system. At the dawn of 2018 the strides that have been made have been equal to the size of the task at hand.

Russia and China have both stepped their acquisitions of physical gold to reinforce the balance sheets of their respective central banks reserve holdings. Gold always has been the great equalizer and both Russia and China know and understand gold’s true role in the monetary system – checks and balances. The current gold system, just like the current currency system, is primarily run by America and London. This is also changing as the corruption that holds the currency system together is the same corruption that oversees the precious metals system – all of which are in a state of change.

I feel there is a very strong chance this year we may see the realities of there being too few physical ounces in the system to tolerate the constant barrage of paper selling that we’ve witnessed in recent years. The fraud that’s been conducted against the precious metals has been done so with paper contracts for metal that does not exist in the real world. Rob Kirby ~The Daily Coin

While Rob is very optimistic about the precious metals system changing completely in 2018, I’m not sure I’m as confident as he. I want to be, it just appears that both Russia and China have a lot on their plate already with the oil benchmark program, oil pipelines and completing the BRICS gold markets in both Beijing and Moscow! That’s a lot for anyone especially tying when you consider these systems are being tied together with several other countries.

As Rob states during the conversation – “it really doesn’t matter if it’s Friday, three Fridays from today or Friday next year” the system is changing and what matters are you preparing for these changes that are now being openly discussed. These changes, as we have been stating for a number of years, are going to impact you and your family. As of today it is unclear as to what will happen with the Federal Reserve Note which is why we are “shorting” the U.S. dollar and stacking physical gold and physical silver. We are simply following the lead of some of the smartest people on the planet as they are adding to their stack. We thought it may be a good clue to follow.

