CME SILVER CRIMINALS NOW GUTTING BITCOIN? Video – SGTreport

On an epic #Bitcoin smash day, a NEW interview with @TFMetals is comin’ right up… Are the same CME criminals who destroyed the silver price now working their alchemy on Bitcoin? Clif High says #BTC futures games won’t work – but today they sure did. We discuss.

Video Source

