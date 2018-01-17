Billions Will Be Made in This Once-Underground Market by Nick Giambruno – International Man

Chris Lowe: A lot of folks still see cannabis as a dangerous drug. Or at least a time-wasting pastime. Walk me through how the cannabis boom got onto your radar.

Nick Giambruno: I work alongside Casey Research founder Doug Casey. Doug and I are expert crisis investors. That means we chase political and economic turmoil around the world—and the profitable opportunities it creates.

Doug and I spend a lot of time in the world’s most obscure and violent places. That’s usually where we find the worst crises… and the best fortune-building opportunities for our subscribers.

At first sight, cannabis stocks might not seem like a classic crisis investment. The industry isn’t coming out of a brutal bear market, as is the case with most crisis investments.

Instead, cannabis is in the early innings of a mega bull market.

But crisis investing is also about taking advantage of distortions in the marketplace caused by politics. It’s also about profiting from aberrations of mass psychology. This is what Doug and I are doing with the legal cannabis market.

Chris Lowe: When you talk about distortions caused by politics, what do you mean exactly?

Nick Giambruno: The cannabis market has been in one long crisis since the 1930s. A lot of people don’t know this. But that’s when the government prohibited it at the federal level.

In the 1970s, President Nixon turbocharged the crisis when he started his ill-fated “War on Drugs.”

This pointless war has killed an untold number of people. It’s put millions behind bars, even though they never hurt or threatened other people or their property.

It’s even ravaged entire countries. Just look at the horror it’s inflicted on Colombia and Mexico, where the War on Drugs has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

The History of Cannabis Prohibition Cannabis is one of 11 genera within the Cannabaceae family of plants, along with Humulus (hops), which is used to make beer. There are several slang terms for cannabis, including “weed,” “pot,” and “ganja.” But the most interesting is “marijuana.” According to Baltimore newspaperman H.L. Mencken, there are no known examples of the use of this word prior to 1894. Early supporters of prohibition—and President Nixon—used the Spanish word to reinforce the connection between cannabis and Mexican immigrants, who first introduced cannabis to the US.

Chris Lowe: But isn’t that kind of chaos a reason to stay away from cannabis?

Nick Giambruno: It certainly used to be. Thankfully, this bloody war is almost over. Right now, political leaders around the world are rethinking cannabis prohibition. Many longtime “drug warriors” are even changing their tune.

Sharing is caring!