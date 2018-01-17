2018 Should Be Bullish For The Precious Metals Sector by Dave Kranzler – Investment Research Dynamics

Usually I’m loathe to stick out price targets on the markets, especially gold and silver, because of the undeniable market invention of the Central Banks – market manipulation which is blatant to the point at which it is now denied only by card-carrying idiots.

Gold and silver had a sharp run-up in the last two weeks of 2017. However, the abrupt move in gold was accompanied by a rapid rise in the gold futures open interest on the Comex. The “commercial” – aka “the banks” – net short position in Comex gold futures has increased by 100,000 contracts (from 120 net short to 220k net short) in just four weeks through the most recent COT report. That’s a net paper gold short of 22 million ozs, or 623 tonnes of paper sold short. As of yesterday (Tues, Jan 16), the open interest in gold futures increased another 27,000 contracts, most of which, based on the trend in the COT positions, can be attributed to a continued increase in bank short interest.

To put this paper gold short position in perspective, the Comex reports that its warehouses “safekeep” 9.2 million ounces of gold (this number is unaudited). That’s 11 million ounces less than the bank net short position. However, only 586k ozs of gold are reported to be “registered,” or available for delivery. The ratio of the paper gold short to deliverable gold is 37:1. In other words, each ounce of deliverable gold has been “hypothecated” and re-sold 37 times.

I guess if you are a card-carrying idiot, you have every right to deny that these numbers reflect the flagrant disregard of securities laws by the banks. But of course, the very people appointed to enforce these laws are from law firms that make millions defending the banks’ legal rights to ignore Rule of Law.

