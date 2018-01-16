Will China Wreck the US Treasuries Market and the US Dollar? by Ivan Danilov – Sputnik News

Beijing may be considering dumping its US bond portfolio in reply to Trump’s trade threats, but can it really hurt the US Treasury market and crash the US dollar.

An unconfirmed news report from Bloomberg regarding an impeding halt of further Chinese purchases of US Treasury bonds rattled the global markets, showing just how fragile the global financial system really is. It also reignited an old debate about America’s vulnerability to Beijing’s hostile actions, given the huge size of the Chinese portfolio of American bonds that can be used as a financial weapon against the US Treasury market and by implication, the US dollar. The short-lived panic in the foreign exchange market and the US Treasury bonds market ended after the Chinese State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) issued a strongly-worded statement, claiming that the Bloomberg report was “fake news.”

However, American officials and some financial experts went into full damage control mode in order to reassure investors that China has no way of hurting the American financial system and the price of US Treasuries. Some experts believe that the leaked report was actually a warning shot fired to make Donald Trump less willing to engage in a full-fledged trade war on China. Who can be trusted on this issue? The mainstream media and the US officials, who say that everything is fine, or the financial markets that panicked when the Bloomberg report hit the wires?

The mainstream view on the risks, associated with the Chinese bond portfolio, is that no matter what China does with its US Treasuries holdings, the US market and the US dollar will be fine, mainly because there are other buyers for American bonds and the bond market can be propped up by the Federal Reserve. When asked to comment on the news about China’s alleged intention to change its foreign reserves policy, Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs David Malpass stressed the unparalleled liquidity and robustness of the US Treasury market.

“The U.S. Treasury market is a deep, robust market within the world and so we are confident that our economy, with the economy strengthening, that it will remain a deep, robust market,” Malpass said to a group of reporters in Brussels.

Alan Ruskin, head of G10 foreign exchange strategy at Deutsche Bank, echoed Makpass’ comments, noting in commentary quoted by CNBC, that “there are some good arguments why China’s bark will prove a lot worse than its bite.”