Trump To Embrace Nuclear First Strike Video – Ron Paul Liberty Report

President Trump’s new Nuclear Posture Review is expected to call for new “low-yield” nuclear weapons and an expansion of the scenarios in which the US may use a nuclear “first strike.” Is this a good idea? We discuss in today’s Liberty Report…

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!