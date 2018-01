Stossel: The Southern Poverty Law Center Scam Video

There are dangerous hate groups in America. So a group called the Southern Poverty Law Center promises to warn us about them. They release an annual list of hate groups in America.

The media cover it, but John Stossel says they shouldn’t. It’s a scam.

Video Source

