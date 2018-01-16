Speaking Truth to Power – Tulsi Gabbard
Speaking Truth to Power – Tulsi Gabbard by Rory – The Daily Coin
Imagine if more Representatives actually spoke like this to the other Representatives and to the President. The impact would be immediate and changes would be swift. Instead we have people that represent the illiterate, lazy and non-productive.
We've got to understand that North Korea is holding onto these nuclear weapons because they think it is their only protection from the United States coming in and doing to them what the United States has done to so many countries throughout history. pic.twitter.com/EVmPBEg0Ay
— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 15, 2018