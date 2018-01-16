Pensions Will Be On The Chopping Block The Next Economic Collapse Video – Silver Report

California pensions will be open to cuts during the next economic collapse says the governor. The California rule stands in the way of what he says needs to be done which is pension cuts for public pensions. firefighters and teachers are among the distessed but with the difficulties in social security and banks now that pensions could face major cuts the threefold retirement plan pushed by many financial advisors seems about to fall apart for many.

Video Source

