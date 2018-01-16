Palestinian President Calls Trump Peace Offer ‘Slap of the Century’ by – The Anti-Media

Abbas denounces Trump’s Middle East policies, recognition of Jerusalem as Israel capital.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

(MEE) — Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas denounced US President Donald Trump’s peace efforts as the “slap of the century” at a key meeting on Sunday on the White House’s declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

In a wide-ranging two-hour speech, Abbas reiterated he would not accept the Trump administration as a mediator in peace talks with Israel and called for an internationally led process.

He also accused Israel through its actions of ending the 1994 Oslo peace accords that form the basis of its Palestinian relations, saying the Palestinians would study all strategies for responding to it.

Beyond that, Abbas attacked the US ambassadors to Israel and the United Nations, David Friedman and Nikki Haley, calling them a “disgrace”.

Both Trump appointees have been strong supporters of Israel, with Friedman having backed Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is a settler who is opposed to the term occupation. He is an offensive human being, and I will not agree to meet with him anywhere,” Abbas said.

Abbas Declares Oslo Accords Dead: ‘Trump’s Peace Plan Is a Slap, We’ll Slap Back’https://t.co/gMSePaVJEl — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) January 14, 2018

“We said ‘no’ to Trump, ‘we will not accept your project’,” Abbas said at the start of a key meeting of Palestinian leaders on how to face Trump’s declaration.

“The deal of the century is the slap of the century and we will not accept it,” he added, referring to Trump’s pledge to reach the “ultimate deal” – Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Abbas made his comments at the opening ceremony of the meeting taking place in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday and Monday in a marathon speech that lasted about two hours.

The meeting was called in the wake of Trump’s 6 December declaration on Jerusalem that deeply angered the Palestinians.

Abbas had previously said the US could no longer play any role in the Middle East peace process after Trump’s move.

‘We Will Not Accept American Leadership’

On Sunday, he said the Palestinians were calling for an internationally led process in which the US was not the mediator. “Allow me to be clear: We will not accept American leadership of a political process involving negotiations,” Abbas said.

Sharing is caring!