Nine banks accused of rigging key Canada lending rate from GATA

By Ben McLannahan

Financial Times, London

Monday, January 15, 2018

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

A cluster of big banks has been named in a new lawsuit alleging manipulation of a key benchmark lending rate in Canada, opening up a new front in a global scandal that has led to billions of dollars in fines and penalties.

The plaintiff, the Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado, is accusing nine banks of colluding over a period of about seven years in the manipulation of the Canadian Dealer Offered Rate (CDOR), in order to boost profits for their derivatives trading businesses.

CDOR, a benchmark created by the Canadian Bankers’ Association, is supposed to reflect the cost of borrowing Canadian dollars in North America, according to the lawsuit, which was filed last Friday in the southern district of New York.

Instead, the suit claims, the banks conspired to “suppress” CDOR by making artificially low submissions that did not reflect the actual rates at which they were lending.

On “hundreds” of days during the period in question, the suit adds, the banks’ submissions were identical, suggesting a pattern of collusion through electronic message platforms, phones, and emails.

By lowballing submissions, the banks stood to make more money from their derivatives businesses, from which they “aggressively” marketed and sold interest-rate swaps, forward-rate agreements, and other CDOR-based products to pension funds, hedge funds, and companies in North America. The lower the CDOR rate, the less interest the banks would owe on such positions. At their peak, the derivatives books were about 50 times bigger than the banks’ aggregate CDOR-based loan portfolios. …

The class-action lawsuit names nine big banks — Bank of Montreal, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Scotiabank, CIBC, HSBC, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank — along with various subsidiaries, which were the most active dealers in CDOR between August 2007 and June 2014. …

… For the remainder of the report:

https://www.ft.com/content/2c2df13e-fa1a-11e7-9b32-d7d59aace167



* * *

Join GATA here:

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Sunday-Monday, January 21-22, 2018

Vancouver Convention Centre West

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

https://cambridgehouse.com/e/vancouver-resource-investment-conference-20…

GATA Reception

Lions Pub

888 West Cordova St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

5-7 p.m. Monday, January 22, 2018

Mining Investment Asia

Monday-Wednesday, March 26-28, 2018

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

https://www.mininginvestmentasia.com/

Mines and Money Asia

Tuesday-Friday, April 3-6, 2017

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

https://asia.minesandmoney.com/

* * *

Help keep GATA going

GATA is a civil rights and educational organization based in the United States and tax-exempt under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code. Its e-mail dispatches are free, and you can subscribe at:

http://www.gata.org

To contribute to GATA, please visit:

http://www.gata.org/node/16

Sharing is caring!