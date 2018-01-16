Nickel Iron Battery For Off Grid Energy Storage by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

The Nickel Iron battery from ‘Iron Edison’ is an updated version of Thomas Edison’s battery design that he considered to be nearly perfect.

For off grid energy storage and renewable energy systems, this battery will likely be the last one you’ll ever buy. Why? Because it’s nearly indestructible!

Edison’s battery recipe used iron oxide and nickel hydrate, without the corrosive acid-based electrolyte used in today’s lead acid batteries.

The result was the long life Nickel-Iron-Alkaline cell.

The Nickel Iron battery features the longest life span of any battery ever invented.

You might want to read that again…

ADVANTAGES OF THE NICKEL IRON BATTERY

-Rated for 11,000 cycles, or 30 years of daily discharge!

– Completely resistant to freezing.

– Tolerant to overcharge & over-discharge.

– Supports 80% depth of discharge.

– Daily deep discharging has no impact on battery cycle life.

– Fully compatible with industry leading inverters and charge controllers like Schneider, Outback, Magnum, MidNite Solar and SMA.

– Available in 12, 24, and 48 Volt configurations.

– Retains ~ 88% of capacity at 32 °F whereas lead acid is typically significantly worse.

– Capacity is ~ 118% of rated at 68 °F whereas lead acid 100% capacity is typically at a higher temperature.

Iron Edison is the only company to have tested the Nickel Iron battery at National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, CO. Tests confirm that the cells over-perform at the 5, 10 and 20 hour discharge rates by nearly 20%!

NICKEL IRON BATTERY MAINTENANCE

– They may require water every 6-8 weeks.

– Electrolyte refresh every 8-10 years to keep capacity.

– They do have some hydrogen off-gassing and require a ventilated area.

They are ideal for off-grid applications where they stay healthy in a constant-charging environment that would be destructive to other battery types.

PRICE | COST OF IRON NICKEL BATTERIES

For those who are serious about off grid systems, a cost analysis over an extended operational time will prove that Iron Nickel batteries outperform.

