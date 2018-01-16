Keiser Report: Indulgence & Hell Video – RT

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss a future in which prisoners can serve 1,000-year terms in 8.5 hours, and the British debtors who are already experiencing similar with debt loads that can never be paid off. In the second half, Max interviews journalist Max Blumenthal about how ‘Russiagate’ helped secure a “dangerous arms deal.”

