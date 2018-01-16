John Embry Just Warned Global Shock Is Near As Cracks Begin To Appear from King World News

Today John Embry told King World News that global shock is near as cracks begin to appear.

January 16 ( King World News ) – John Embry: “Eric, the central bank fueled financial asset inflation has continued to bubble in to the new year, with many stock indices around the globe reaching new record levels day-after-day…

Global Shock Near As Cracks Begin To Appear

John Embry continues: “The powers that be would have you believe that this reflects the growing strength in the global economy. However, whatever growth there is, and I think it is being seriously overstated by significantly understating the inflation component of nominal GDP, is going to prove to be short-lived. The essential problem is revealed by the School of Austrian Economics, which correctly asserts that as a debt-driven economic cycle matures, it takes ever greater debt creation to generate the same amount of real GDP growth. This has certainly been evident in the economic recovery following the 2008 financial crisis. Debt has exploded globally and is now thought to exceed $225 trillion, which is more than 3-times global GDP.

