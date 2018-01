James O’Keefe on Hannity Video – Veritas Visuals

Sean Hannity had James O’Keefe on Fox News to discuss the latest developments of the hidden-camera videos exposing Twitter’s biased censorship tactics and their unethical breach of privacy policies. They also discuss O’Keefe’s new book, AMERICAN PRAVDA.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!