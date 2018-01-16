An Era of Energy Dominance Has Begun…Here’s How to Profit by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

“I am going to lift the restrictions on American energy and allow this wealth to pour into our communities.”

Donald Trump said this in September 2016. It was part of his pledge to promote “energy independence.”

And unlike some of his other promises, Trump has delivered on this one.

He’s gutted the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). He’s rolled back regulations on oil and gas drilling. And he’s slashed the corporate tax rate.

Now, you might not agree with these policies… but you can’t deny that they’re good for the energy business.

That’s why I’ve been urging readers to buy energy stocks all year. If you took my advice, congratulations. You’re probably already sitting on big gains.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to read this essay closely. As you’re about to see, this opportunity won’t last much longer. In fact, the buying window could soon slam shut.

And there’s a simple reason for this…

• U.S. oil production is already exploding…

Last year, it jumped 5%. The industry’s now producing 36% more oil than it did five years ago.

That’s a giant jump. But the Energy Information Administration (EIA) thinks this is just the beginning.

The EIA is a government agency that collects and analyzes information about the energy sector.

Last Tuesday, it said it expects U.S. oil production to reach 10.3 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of this year. That would smash the current annual production record of 10 million bpd, which was set in 1970.

The EIA also raised its production forecast for next year. It now expects domestic oil production to top 11 million bpd by the end of 2019.

