DHS Is Planning To Arrest Sanctuary City Leaders from ZeroHedge

TDC Note – Meghan Berry, Mayor of Nashville, Tn should be on this list of criminals. I will laugh, laugh and laugh some more when ICE/DHS show up to her office and haul her away. We can only hope these federal felons get the full force of the law thrown at them – do it for Kate Steinle and all the other victims these enablers have allowed to roam free in our country and encouraged them to steal from the productive tax paying citizens of this country and then turn around and rob, maim or kill at their leisure.

####

Having been grilled by Democratic lawmakers over her recollections of a White House meeting in which President Trump described some poor nations sending immigrants to the United States as “shithole countries,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen dropped a potentially even bigger tape-bomb.

The Hill reports that Nielsen testified she did not recall Trump saying “shithole countries” while she spoke under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She described the meeting as heated and said many people in the room used coarse language.

“I don’t remember the specific words [Trump used],” Nielsen said under questioning from Durbin. “What I was struck with, frankly as I’m sure you were as well, was the general profanity that was used in the room by almost everyone.”

But then Nielsen shocked more than a few Democratic leaders across the nation, who appear to have grown accustomed to living beyond the law.

According to The Washington Times, Nielsen confirmed Tuesday that her department has asked federal prosecutors to see if they can lodge criminal charges against sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal deportation efforts.

“The Department of Justice is reviewing what avenues may be available,” Ms. Nielsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Her confirmation came after California’s new sanctuary law went into effect Jan. 1, severely restricting cooperation the state or any of its localities could offer.

Sharing is caring!