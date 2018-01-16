David Morgan–2018 is Gonna Be a Great Year Video – Financial Survival Network

David Morgan, one of the thought leaders in our community, joined us for a look ahead at 2018 for precious metals. David’s got a company that pulls precious metals out of scrap and is poised to cash in. There’s more gold in a ton of scrap iPhones than you find in many mines. 2017 showed strength in gold, not so much in silver. David wouldn’t be surprised to see a high of $21 or more for silver in 2018. Peak years coming in 2020. Palladium was a major hit for the year going up 55%. Copper was up 30 percent and other base metals went even higher. And we’re probably just getting started in the next upswing.

