Countries Pivot Away From The Dollar As The Central Bankers Prepare For The Collapse (Video)
The empire fed survey declines for 3 straight months. Fed officials are worried about asset valuations, they see cracks in the economy. Trump warns China of trade deficits and this cannot be sustained. Russia and China are creating a new stable currency system which will allow countries to pivot away from the dollar. Germany’s Bundesbank is now including the petro-yuan in their reserves. The final nail in the coffin for the economic collapse has been nailed in, economist agree that Trump is responsible for the economy now.
